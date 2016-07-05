AUGUST ISSUE OF RHYTHM NOW ON SALE

This month we’ve more than a few drummers who know a thing or two about playing the perfect drum track for the song. For starters there’s US session legend, Russ Kunkel, who as part of The Section, played for some of the 1970s and ’80s biggest singer-songwriters including James Taylor, Carole King and Carly Simon. He tells us about his unique sound and style in backing those incredible artists. UK session ace Luke Bullen tells us about playing for singer-songwriter Billy Bragg and pop legend Bryan Ferry, and Dean Butterworth tells us about getting back together with pop-punk veterans Good Charlotte.

We round up 50 tips from some of the world’s best song-drummers including Steve Gadd to bring you our bumper feature on how to lay down killer drum tracks and keep your band and singer happy.

Finally two members of the hugely successful touring spectacular The Blue Man Group explain their roles in the percussive spectacle, and how they came up with the rhythms and beats on the BMG’s latest instrumental album.