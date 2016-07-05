AUGUST ISSUE OF RHYTHM NOW ON SALE
Featuring Coldplay's Will Champion
The August issue of Rhythm is out now and available in print and digitally in store, or from www.myfavouritemagazines.com, Apple Newsstand and the Google Play Store.
This month we catch up with Coldplay’s Will Champion, to find out how he approaches being the drummer in one of the world’s biggest bands, and how his style and technique has evolved to cope with huge stadium gigs and the band’s eclectic musical direction. We also find out more about his new Yamaha Recording Custom set-up.
Interviewed
This month we’ve more than a few drummers who know a thing or two about playing the perfect drum track for the song. For starters there’s US session legend, Russ Kunkel, who as part of The Section, played for some of the 1970s and ’80s biggest singer-songwriters including James Taylor, Carole King and Carly Simon. He tells us about his unique sound and style in backing those incredible artists. UK session ace Luke Bullen tells us about playing for singer-songwriter Billy Bragg and pop legend Bryan Ferry, and Dean Butterworth tells us about getting back together with pop-punk veterans Good Charlotte.
We round up 50 tips from some of the world’s best song-drummers including Steve Gadd to bring you our bumper feature on how to lay down killer drum tracks and keep your band and singer happy.
Finally two members of the hugely successful touring spectacular The Blue Man Group explain their roles in the percussive spectacle, and how they came up with the rhythms and beats on the BMG’s latest instrumental album.
Win!
A Double Speed Cobra bass pedal is up for grabs this month, worth £359. Tama has updated this ace pedal with a host of new features including an updated beater design and improved mechanics thanks to the tweaked swivel spring!
Reviewed!
As always our expert reviewers check out the latest gear in this month’s Rhythm.
Up first we have Session Studio Classic from Pearl. This reincarnation of Pearl’s original Session Series certainly looks the business! We also check out the Manu Katché Junior Kit from Yamaha. It’s a pint-sized powerhouse, and it’s not just for kids! We also take a look at Stagg’s Caj-60M Mac cajon, Gretsch Bell Brass snare drum and UFIP Bionic Series cymbals.
Learn
This month's Rhythm disc is packed full of lessons for you this month. We kick off with a bona fide classic – Toto’s ‘Rosanna’. This sublime shuffle groove from the legendary Jeff Porcaro is a must-learn for drummers, and we break it down for you in the first of our video playalongs this month.
We also take a look at Blink-182’s latest, ‘Bored To Death’, featuring, of course, the fantastic playing of Mr Travis Barker.
Plus there's all of your favourite lessons from Colin Woolway, Erik Stams, Jason Bowld, Pat Garvey and Kyle Cullen.
