Ash Soan Sakae clinics coming in August

Want to pick up some tips from one of the UK's most in-demand session players? Well, you can this summer thanks to Ash Soan's Sakae Trilogy clinic tour.

Ash, whose credits include Adele, Robbie Williams and many more, kicks off a seven-date run on 21 August at Absolute Music in Bournemouth.

He then heads on to Bell Percussion, Acton (22), Rhythm Base, Glasgow (23), Drum Castle, Aberdeenshire (24), Liquid Rooms, Edinburgh (25), Drum Shop, Washington (26) and Venue 77, Ipswich (27).

For more information head to www.sakaedrums.co.uk.