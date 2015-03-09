April issue of Rhythm out now
Troubleshoot Your Drumming
The brand new issue of Rhythm is out now and available in print and digitally in store, or from www.myfavouritemagazines.com, Apple Newsstand and the Google Play Store.
Transform your playing with our huge Troubleshoot Your Drumming cover feature, as our expert tutors and top names like Gavin Harrison and Mark Schulman help you tackle common drumming problems such as a lack of dynamics and creativity, strengthening a weaker hand, tuning, choosing the right gear, odd time and much more.
The feature includes over 90 minutes of bonus video too!
Win a Tama and ZIldjian set-up!
This month we're not only giving you pages and pages of unmissable lessons and tips, there's also the chance to win an incredible Tama Superstar Hyperdrive/Zildjian 391 Project cymbal set-up worth £2,055!
And if that's not enough competitions for you, how about a chance to win one of five new Apple Watches!
Interviews galore!
As always the biggest star drummers share their tips and perspectives through insightful interviews and features.
Dan Clarke, drummer for fast-rising Brit rockers Decade, takes on interview duty as he grills A Day To Remember's Alex Shelnutt. Meanwhile, we hear from vintage gear-enthusiast and session legend Jeremy Stacey about his work with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and we talk to Paul Burgess about four decades with hit makers 10cc. We also put our questions to The Cure's Jason Cooper as he celebrates 20 years with the legendary band.
If you've ever fancied trying your hand at playing in a big band this issue Pete Cater shows you how with his essential guide to playing big band. In part one he demonstrates how to get your kit sounding just right.
All of the hottest new gear
Our experts run the rule over the hottest new gear in the drum world in our comprehensive gear reviews section.
As well as presenting our verdict on this month's competition kit, the Tama Superstar Hyperdrive kit, we also run the rule over a brace of snares from AD Drums, Ahead's new Mach 1 bass pedal, a stunning Provenance snare drum, an intriguing new cajon from De Gregorio and the Sonitus Kicker bass drum muffler.
Plus, the Rhythm Buyer's Guide returns to unveil the top ten bass pedals in the world right now.
Learn...
If the lesson packed cover feature isn't enough we also have a treasure trove of other lessons for you. In fact this issue we've created a whopping 138 minutes of tutorial video and audio, including lessons, how-tos and playalongs.
Speaking of which, this month our expert tutors will show you how to play 'Aunt Lisa' by Mastodon, PVRIS track 'Smoke' and Miles Davis' classic 'So What.'
You'll find all of this and loads more in the brand new issue of Rhythm, out now and available at www.myfavouritemagazines.com, Apple Newsstand and the Google Play Store.