April issue of Rhythm on sale now

We have a packed features section this month. Matt Best tells us all about Tonight Alive's brave new album as the Oz heroes turn their back on pop punk and Chris Adler shares the records that changed his life.

Thrash legend Charlie Benante looks back on an incredible career with Anthrax, while Damon Wilson charts his rise from pop session hired gun to rock's next bright hope with the Temperance Movement. Jamie Morrison tells us all about his stadium-sized gig with Stereophonics and fast-rising session star Alex Torjussen gives a fascinating insight into the world of a freelance drummer.

Plus, Rhythm's own Jason Bowld tells us all about filling in (and filling arenas) for Bullet For My Valentine, we give you the lowdown on a killer Gretsch event featuring Nick Mason, Dan Peters shares all on a Mudhoney classic and we take tips on showmanship from Christian Coma.

We also present the top ten best jazz cymbals that money can buy.

There's also a huge six-page NAMM report crammed full of all of the latest gear for 2016.