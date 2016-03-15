April issue of Rhythm on sale now
April issue of Rhythm on sale now
The April issue of Rhythm is out now and available in print and digitally in store, or from www.myfavouritemagazines.com, Apple Newsstand and the Google Play Store.
This month we have a real treat – a world-exclusive interview with Slipknot's Jay Weinberg. We get to know the man behind the mask as we trace Jay's route from super fan to metal god. Jay tells us all about replacing Joey Jordison, how his dad helped set him on the path to Slipknot stardom and we get an up-close look at Jay's stunning SJC kit.
Interviewed
We have a packed features section this month. Matt Best tells us all about Tonight Alive's brave new album as the Oz heroes turn their back on pop punk and Chris Adler shares the records that changed his life.
Thrash legend Charlie Benante looks back on an incredible career with Anthrax, while Damon Wilson charts his rise from pop session hired gun to rock's next bright hope with the Temperance Movement. Jamie Morrison tells us all about his stadium-sized gig with Stereophonics and fast-rising session star Alex Torjussen gives a fascinating insight into the world of a freelance drummer.
Plus, Rhythm's own Jason Bowld tells us all about filling in (and filling arenas) for Bullet For My Valentine, we give you the lowdown on a killer Gretsch event featuring Nick Mason, Dan Peters shares all on a Mudhoney classic and we take tips on showmanship from Christian Coma.
We also present the top ten best jazz cymbals that money can buy.
There's also a huge six-page NAMM report crammed full of all of the latest gear for 2016.
Win
This month you can bag yourself a brand new 2016 Tama Iron Cobra bass pedal. This beauty has been lovingly tweaked by the top brains at Tama and is as smooth and mighty as ever.
Reviewed
As always we have the cream of the crop getting the Rhythm review treatment this month.
Up first we have the delicious PDP Classic Wood Hoop kit. We also run the rule over the Nitro kit from Alesis, Roland's PowerPly heads, the DW John Good Tuning Table, Tama's updated Iron and Speed Cobra pedals and the Sabian HH Remastered cymbals.
Learn
This month's Rhythm disc is packed full of lessons for you this month. As always we have a stellar selection of songs for you to learn.
You can nail stadium anthem You Could Be Mine by Guns N' Roses, Bill Withers' Use Me and Moonage Daydream by Davie Bowie.
Plus there's all of your favourite lessons from Colin Woolway, Erik Stams, Jason Bowld, Pete Riley, Pat Garvey, Kyle Cullen and Mike Sturgis.
The April issue of Rhythm is out now and available in print and digitally in store, or from www.myfavouritemagazines.com, Apple Newsstand and the Google Play Store.