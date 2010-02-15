6 career defining records of Sonic Youth's Steve Shelley

Shelley played drums for these hardcore punk semi-legends and put two albums out on Jello Biafra’s Alternative Tentacles label. The debut is a gloriously under-produced slab of über-offensive noise.

Steve Shelley says:

“I remember recording that album quite well. We were on tour and we went out and recorded with [producer] Spot in Los Angeles. We recorded it one night and mixed it another night, two days later. It was done really quickly.”

“I used my first real drum set. It was a Pearl. It was wood drums with chrome mount side and a white fibreglass lining inside the wood. They were heavy drums. I’m not sure if they were the greatest drums, but I still have them. I haven’t used them in quite a few years.”

“The bands and the drummers I admired at that time would have been Gang Of Four and Killing Joke - a lot of post punk from England, stuff that was heavy on the toms. I haven’t heard that record in a long time. Musician friends will bring up that album now and again.”