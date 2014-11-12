15 of the best punk drummers

Nick 'Topper' Headon may have been an unlikely choice for The Clash with his background in soul and jazz, but this versatility would help The Clash to assimilate many styles, from funk and reggae to jazz and rockabilly. His reggae chops, nifty hi-hat disco grooves, hard-hitting rock and punk are in evidence, particularly on the album London Calling, this year celebrating its 35th anniversary.

Topper, who had started with The Clash as a keep-fit fanatic with little time for cigarettes and alcohol, was eventually kicked out of the band for his heroin addiction – "for being untogether"as he put it to Rhythm in 1986.

"The Thing about The Clash was nobody could really play,” Topper told Rhythm that year, “so it had to be spontaneous! With musicians of the calibre I had on my [1986 solo] album, you don't have to over-rehearse them – they just go in there and do it in one or two takes. So it still sounds fresh, but in a different way."