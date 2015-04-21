10 drummers you need to know about this month

We’ve written often about the young Marmozets drummer in Rhythm, indeed we made him one of our drummer’s to watch back at the beginning of 2014, and he hasn't disappointed.

Marmozets debut The Weird And Wonderful Marmozets is a fantastic album, full of tricky time signatures, huge beats and brilliant grooves, and live he’s proving himself one of the best new rock drummers out there. In his first full interview in Rhythm this month, he tells us: “There’s only so many time signatures you can do. I think once you know your ‘1’s and ‘&’s you’re prety set.” Which, of course, is making it sound easy, just as he makes it look easy on tracks like ‘Why Do You Hate Me’.