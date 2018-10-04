Drumforge’s DF-Comp compressor lets you mix your drums by “feeling the vibe”

Drumforge is aiming to take the complexity out of drum processing with its new DF-Comp plugin. Rather than being based on a single drum compressor, it takes the best traits of several classic models and enables you to dial them in using just a few simple controls.

The prescribed workflow is pretty straightforward, if a little unconventional. You start by choosing a mode, then “feel your favourite vibe” - there really is a Vibe selector - and dial in as much of it as you want. Rather than having a host of technically-named parameters you’re invited simply to use your ears as a guide.

You can take DF-Comp for a test drive by downloading the demo, and a licence costs $99. Find out more on the Drumforge website.