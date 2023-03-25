Drumeo's Brandon Toews plays every song Foo Fighters have ever released in epic Taylor Hawkins tribute video

Drumeo (opens in new tab) has enlisted the help of its instructor, Brandon Toews in order to pay tribute to Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins who passed away one year ago today.

In a video that clocks in at just under half-an-hour, Toews undertook the huge challenge of recording a medley of every song Foo Fighters have released. Not only does he nail it without error, but his kit sounds incredibly faithful too.

The video, which takes in 183 songs in total was recorded in one take, with no overdubs or editing. Played in the order that the tracks feature on each album (with B-sides, covers and other non-album tracks nestled into their correct era in-between).

It starts with self-titled, debut album opener, This is a Call and ends with Lacrimus Dei Ebrius from Dave Grohl’s fantasy metal band, Dream Widow.

While the latter isn’t technically a Foo Fighters release, Dream Widow is the band central to the plot of Foo Fighters’ Studio 666 movie, and tragically, Grohl’s collection of compositions was released on 25 March, 2022.

(Image credit: Ashley Beliveau/Getty Images)

Drumeo viewers will be familiar with Brandon Toews, who is a regular tutor on the online drum lesson platform. His ‘The Genius Of…’ series has covered the playing styles of Phil Collins, Stewart Copeland, Dave Grohl and more, and in 2022, Toews recorded a medley of 175 Rush songs in celebration of Neil Peart.

Drumeo has added a donation feature to the YouTube video above, with all proceeds going to the charity MusicCares, which helps people in the music industry with mental health, addiction, medical and living service support.

To donate, click through to the video on YouTube here (opens in new tab).