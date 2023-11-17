Full metal racket on a budget: DrumCraft launches Series 3 Double Bass drum kit

By Stuart Williams
published

It's a 7-piece, metal-friendly drum kit including hardware for under £800

DrumCraft Series 3 Double Bass Kit
(Image credit: DrumCraft)

DrumCraft, the acoustic drum brand revived in 2022 by European retailer, Thomann has announced the release of its new Series 3 Double Bass kit.

The new addition joins the existing Standard and Studio configurations on offer from DrumCraft’s entry-level range, adding more choice for those who want a dual-bass drum setup at an affordable price point.

But as well as the additional bass drum, The DrumCraft Series 3 Double Bass configuration also expands the tom count, comprising the same sizes as the Standard five-piece kit, but with the 14”x12” floor tom from its Studio configuration also included. Of course, it's offered in one, metal-friendly finish: Black.

DrumCraft Series 3 Double Bass kit

DrumCraft Series 3 Double Bass Kit

(Image credit: DrumCraft)
  • 22”x18” bass drum (x2)
  • 10”x7” rack tom
  • 12”x8” rack tom
  • 14”x12” floor tom
  • 16”x14” floor tom
  •  14”x5” snare drum
  • 6-piece hardware pack

DrumCraft Series 3 drums are made of 7-ply, poplar shells with 45-degree bearing edges. As with all Series 3 setups, DrumCraft has bundled the Double Bass configuration with a complete set of hardware too. It comes with a snare drum stand, 2x cymbal boom stands, 2x bass drum pedals and a hi-hat stand.

The DrumCraft Series 3 Double Bass kit is available now, priced at £798/€916/$996 inc. hardware. For more information, visit the DrumCraft website, or to check out the latest price at Thomann, click here.

Stuart Williams
Stuart Williams
Drums

I'm a freelance member of the MusicRadar team, specialising in drum news, interviews and reviews. I formerly edited Rhythm and Total Guitar here in the UK and have been playing drums for more than 25 years (my arms are very tired). When I'm not working on the site, I can be found on my electronic kit at home, or gigging and depping in function bands and the odd original project. 