Full metal racket on a budget: DrumCraft launches Series 3 Double Bass drum kit

DrumCraft, the acoustic drum brand revived in 2022 by European retailer, Thomann has announced the release of its new Series 3 Double Bass kit.

The new addition joins the existing Standard and Studio configurations on offer from DrumCraft’s entry-level range, adding more choice for those who want a dual-bass drum setup at an affordable price point.

But as well as the additional bass drum, The DrumCraft Series 3 Double Bass configuration also expands the tom count, comprising the same sizes as the Standard five-piece kit, but with the 14”x12” floor tom from its Studio configuration also included. Of course, it's offered in one, metal-friendly finish: Black.

DrumCraft Series 3 Double Bass kit

(Image credit: DrumCraft)

22”x18” bass drum (x2)

10”x7” rack tom

12”x8” rack tom

14”x12” floor tom

16”x14” floor tom

14”x5” snare drum

6-piece hardware pack

DrumCraft Series 3 drums are made of 7-ply, poplar shells with 45-degree bearing edges. As with all Series 3 setups, DrumCraft has bundled the Double Bass configuration with a complete set of hardware too. It comes with a snare drum stand, 2x cymbal boom stands, 2x bass drum pedals and a hi-hat stand.

The DrumCraft Series 3 Double Bass kit is available now, priced at £798/€916/$996 inc. hardware. For more information, visit the DrumCraft website, or to check out the latest price at Thomann, click here.