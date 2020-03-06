Dream Theater’s Jordan Rudess on his live keyboard rig and using 55 patches in a single song

He’s acknowledged as one of the most technically-proficient rock keyboard players in the world, so when our friends at Thomann got the chance to check out the Dream Theater synth wizard’s live rig, they jumped at it.

Check out the video above for an overview, in which Jordan discusses his gear and what it enables him to do on stage. Backstage, there’s also some chat with keyboard tech Keith, who takes you behind the wizard’s curtain, as it were.