Dream Theater’s Jordan Rudess on his live keyboard rig and using 55 patches in a single song

By

Check out the synth wizard’s stage setup and find out what goes on behind the scenes

He’s acknowledged as one of the most technically-proficient rock keyboard players in the world, so when our friends at Thomann got the chance to check out the Dream Theater synth wizard’s live rig, they jumped at it.

Check out the video above for an overview, in which Jordan discusses his gear and what it enables him to do on stage. Backstage, there’s also some chat with keyboard tech Keith, who takes you behind the wizard’s curtain, as it were.

You can check out a selection of Jordan Rudess’s gear on the Thomann website.

