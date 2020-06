John Petrucci fans have had to be very patient for the follow-up to his 2005 Suspended Animation solo album, but the legato lord is finally readying the follow-up. And it has a title and ETA.

The news was announced by the guitarist in an instagram video below that also includes a teaser of new music with the hashtag #TerminalVelocity.

In 2005, there was SUSPENDED ANIMATION. And now, 15 years later, THE WAIT IS NEARLY OVER! #JohnPetrucci #TerminalVelocity #Fall2020 John Petrucci A photo posted by @johnpetrucciofficial on Jun 17, 2020 at 12:00pm PDT

As the post states, the album will arrive in the Fall (aka Autumn).