Dreadbox’s Medusa synth is Eurorack-friendly and comes with its own sequencer

Given that it’s called Medusa, you might be wary of looking at Dreadbox’s new monophonic analogue synth too closely, but it certainly looks like it could be worthy of more than a passing glance.

It’s powered by three Dreadbox VCOs, two of which offer saw, pulse and triangle waves, and one which features “advanced wave forming” with seven different waveforms. There’s a new 12dB/oct filter design with variable thickness, as well as a dedicated Attack, Decay/Release, Sustain envelope generator for the filter and the amp.

Modulation is said to be simple and easy, and you can chain multiple Medusas for increased polyphony. Should you wish to use the synth as part of a wider setup, there are eight patch points for Eurorack friendliness.

Other features include a 64-step sequencer and an arpeggiator, both of which were developed by Polyend, creator of the Seq hardware step sequencer.

Medusa will be available in December priced at €429. Find out more on the Dreadbox website.