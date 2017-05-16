Dr Z's EMS crams three generations of classic British rock tones into one amp head

Boutique amp darling Dr Z has unveiled its latest creation, the EMS, which promises to produce the sounds of three generations of British rock.

'60s JTM tones, '70s JMP and '80s cascaded JCM sounds are available via a pair of EL34 power tubes, precision-wound replica of a 50W Drake output transformer, switchable tube or solid-state rectification and a full range of EQ controls.

A matching 2x12 cab loaded with a Celestion Creamback M65 and G12 H30 is also available.

The EMS head is available now for $1,899, while the matching head/cab set is $2,599. Head over to Dr Z Amps for more info.