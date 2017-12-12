Dr Z collaborates with Joe Walsh for Z-Plus guitar amp

Dr Z has collaborated with Eagles legend Joe Walsh on the Z-Plus amp, based on Walsh’s single-ended Tweed tones from his James Gang days.

The Z-Plus is a Class A, 15W combo with two 6V6 power tubes run in parallel for increased clean headroom.

A half-power switch is onboard for 7W operation, as are an effects loop, reverb circuit and footswitchable variable boost.

The Z-Plus is available now as an Ultra-Lite 1x12 combo or smaller studio-lite combo with a Z12 Eminence or Celestion Alnico Blue speaker for $1,995. Head over to Dr Z Amps for more info.