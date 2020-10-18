Download 8,600 free samples and more than 90 free plugins in our massive Music Technology Show giveaway!

MTS 2020 : No good show would be complete without a goodie bag, so as a thank you for stopping by The Music Technology Show 2020, we’re letting you download a massive bundle of samples and plugins for free.

Thanks to our friends at Computer Music magazine, for the duration of the show you can download not only CM’s Best Ever Sample Collection - that’s 21 Sample Packs, 8GB of content and 8,600 samples, separated into three downloads - but also the complete CM Plugin Suite. That’s more than 90 free plugins for PC and Mac - around 15 synths, five drum machines, a couple of samplers, 11 other instruments and a whole raft of effects.

In short, it’s an insane amount of soundware and software, but don’t delay, as you’ll only be able to download it for the duration of the show: 30-31 October.

To access this remarkable giveaway you’ll need to take the following steps:

1. Go to FileSilo and create an account (if you don’t already have one, that is)

2. Once you’re logged in, click the Computer Music button on the FileSilo homepage (this may take a while to load)

3. Click the icon that says ‘The Music Technology Show Free Pack!’

4. When you’re asked for a password, type MTShow2020 and click Submit

5. Click ‘Let Me See The Content’ and you can then download the samples and plugins

And that's it - enjoy!