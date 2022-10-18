Donner drops the DMK-25 Pro, a portable MIDI keyboard that promises “a complete music production experience”

Donner is upping its portable MIDI keyboard game with the release of the DMK-25 Pro, a feature-rich 25-note controller.

The all-black keys are mini ones that respond to velocity, as do the eight backlit pads. Further control options include ptchbend and modulation touchstrips, four assignable knobs, four assignable sliders, eight function buttons, six transport buttons and an OLED display.

Dynamic Scale Mode, meanwhile, locks the keyboard to specific notes and scales so your playing won’t sound ‘wrong’. This gives you access to 16 modal scales that Donner says are suitable for playing Chinese, Japanese and Middle Eastern music.

Other performance features fall under the Real-time Multi-Mode Control banner - an arpeggiator, note repeat and a chord generation function.

The DMK-25 draws its power over a USB-C port, and also offers a 3.5mm jack MIDI out for connection to mini hardware synths and the like. Its software bundle includes Cubase LE, WaveLab LE and Cubasis LE for iOS, and you also get 40 free keyboard lessons and one beginner course courtesy of online music tuition platform Melodics.