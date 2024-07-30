Jazz pianist DOMi fixes Ingrid Angress’s drunken performance of The Star-Spangled Banner with a re-harmonised version filled with intoxicating modulations

DOMi reharmonizing the national anthem (Ingrid Andress - Home Run Derby 2024) - YouTube Watch On

Country singer Ingrid Andress’s tonally adventurous rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner at a baseball stadium inspired a thousand memes, and now jazz pianist DOMi has paid her own tribute to the vocally errant performance with a re-harmonised version.

Given the number of unintentional modulations in Andress’s performance - she has since admitted that she was drunk when she sang - this is no mean feat. In fact, by the end of the video, you can almost convince yourself that, far from being a disaster, Andress’s acapella vocal was actually a masterclass in - as one commenter on the video puts it - “microtonal jazz singing”.

DOMi’s rework follows a similar attempt to make sense of Andress’s musical moment of madness by Scott Simons, who released his own video a couple of weeks ago.

Andress, meanwhile, followed up her performance with an apology “to MLB, all the fans and this country I love so much”. She also said that she would be checking herself into rehab, which she’d heard was “super fun”.