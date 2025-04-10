“I love this version better than mine!!”: Sheryl Crow sings Kelly Clarkson’s praises after watching her cover her breakthrough ‘90s hit

News
By published

“Good grief Kelly Clarkson could sing the damn phone book,” says Crow

'All I Wanna Do' By Sheryl Crow | Kelly Clarkson Kellyoke Cover - YouTube 'All I Wanna Do' By Sheryl Crow | Kelly Clarkson Kellyoke Cover - YouTube
Watch On

Covering a big song is always risky, particularly if you know that the original artist is going to hear what you’ve done with it.

Kelly Clarkson, though, has made a habit of it, with the much-loved Kellyoke section of her TV show having seen her tackle songs by everyone from Depeche Mode to Sabrina Carpenter.

This week, Sheryl Crow got the Kellyoke treatment, as Clarkson covered the singer-songwriter’s breakthrough 1994 hit, All I Wanna Do. And it’s fair to say that Crow was impressed, to the extent that she was happy to admit that the inaugural American Idol winner turned talkshow host had - talent show judge cliche alert - made the song her own.

“Good grief Kelly Clarkson could sing the damn phone book!” Crow wrote in response to a post of the performance on Instagram. “I love this version better than mine!!”

Clarkson certainly nails the relaxed vocal delivery. The lyrics to All I Wanna Do were taken from a poem by Wyn Cooper, Fun, which the song’s co-producer Bill Bottrell is said to have discovered in a book.

Crow adapted them, and the rest - including huge sales and a Record of the Year Grammy in 1995 - is history.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson
Deputy Editor

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about artists

“I’m drawn to melody and drama - AOR and yacht rock”: Tobias Forge says the new Ghost album combines smooth ’80s sounds with Black Sabbath-inspired lyrics

“They perform incredibly well over many decades, just like I have and of course they're incredibly good-looking, just like me”: Alice Cooper launches his own limited edition reel-to-reel tape recorder

“I’m drawn to melody and drama - AOR and yacht rock”: Tobias Forge says the new Ghost album combines smooth ’80s sounds with Black Sabbath-inspired lyrics
See more latest
Most Popular
Tobias Forge
“I’m drawn to melody and drama - AOR and yacht rock”: Tobias Forge says the new Ghost album combines smooth ’80s sounds with Black Sabbath-inspired lyrics
Revox B77 MK III Stereo Tape Recorder
“They perform incredibly well over many decades, just like I have and of course they're incredibly good-looking, just like me”: Alice Cooper launches his own limited edition reel-to-reel tape recorder
Glen Matlock and Clem Burke 2023
“Tonight is for Clem and it’s for friendship. An amazing man and a friend of the lads”: Sex Pistols dedicate Sydney show to Clem Burke
Fraser T. Smith
Learn production, DJing and songwriting from pros like Fraser T Smith, Carl Cox, Skream and Joe Goddard with Whatclass
Native Instruments Komplete Kontrol S MK3
Native Instruments’ Kontrol S MK3 MIDI keyboards just added several features that DAWless music producers have been asking for
Trent Reznow and Richie Kotzen composite image
“You're by far the best guy that we've tried. I would love to have you in the band”: So why did Trent Reznor turn down Richie Kotzen for Nine Inch Nails?
Alvin Lucier
Who Wants To Live Forever? The composer still creating music from beyond the grave
Mike and the Mechanics
"The demo had my singing on it. When I played it to the band, the look on their faces said, 'We’re in trouble, boys'": Mike Rutherford and producer Chris Neil remember the making of Mike & The Mechanics' All I Need Is A Miracle
Donald Trump, Blackpink and BTS
Trump’s tariffs: What’s the real cost to music and how come K-Pop is weathering the storm?
Mike White and Cristobal Tapia de Veer
“He always had like this contemptuous smirk on his face whenever he was dealing with me like he thought I was a chimp or something”: White Lotus creator Mike White responds to the show’s composer’s claim that he’s quitting