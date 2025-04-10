“I love this version better than mine!!”: Sheryl Crow sings Kelly Clarkson’s praises after watching her cover her breakthrough ‘90s hit
“Good grief Kelly Clarkson could sing the damn phone book,” says Crow
Covering a big song is always risky, particularly if you know that the original artist is going to hear what you’ve done with it.
Kelly Clarkson, though, has made a habit of it, with the much-loved Kellyoke section of her TV show having seen her tackle songs by everyone from Depeche Mode to Sabrina Carpenter.
This week, Sheryl Crow got the Kellyoke treatment, as Clarkson covered the singer-songwriter’s breakthrough 1994 hit, All I Wanna Do. And it’s fair to say that Crow was impressed, to the extent that she was happy to admit that the inaugural American Idol winner turned talkshow host had - talent show judge cliche alert - made the song her own.
“Good grief Kelly Clarkson could sing the damn phone book!” Crow wrote in response to a post of the performance on Instagram. “I love this version better than mine!!”
Clarkson certainly nails the relaxed vocal delivery. The lyrics to All I Wanna Do were taken from a poem by Wyn Cooper, Fun, which the song’s co-producer Bill Bottrell is said to have discovered in a book.
Crow adapted them, and the rest - including huge sales and a Record of the Year Grammy in 1995 - is history.
Get the MusicRadar Newsletter
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
“I’m drawn to melody and drama - AOR and yacht rock”: Tobias Forge says the new Ghost album combines smooth ’80s sounds with Black Sabbath-inspired lyrics
“They perform incredibly well over many decades, just like I have and of course they're incredibly good-looking, just like me”: Alice Cooper launches his own limited edition reel-to-reel tape recorder