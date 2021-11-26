$40 off Hughes & Kettner pocket rocket Spirit nano amps for Black Friday

It's Black Friday and as usual Sweetwater is offering a slew of deals on all manner of tasty gear including guitar amps, both mighty and, in this case, diminutive.

Compact enough to lug in a gig bag, Hughes & Kettner's 25-watt Nano amps are available in three flavours - the Spirit of Vintage (pictured), the Spirit of Rock, and the Spirit of Metal.

Hughes & Kettner's range of 25-watt Nano amps measure up at just 7.4 x 3.5 x 3.5 inches (w/h/d) and weigh in at a featherweight 2.5 pounds.

They're available at a very decent reduction of $40 in three different incarnations; Spirit of Vintage, Spirit of Rock, and Spirit of Metal all offer distinct tones powered by H&K's Spirit Tone Generator tech, which emulates a tube amp's tone by deploying many of lesser-starred analog components.

