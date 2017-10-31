DMG Audio’s TrackComp emulates five compressors from pro audio history

DMG Audio’s TrackComp compressor is actually five compressors in one, with its processors “spanning the history of pro audio”. That means lots of sonic options, from filthy and distorted to invisible and clean, with tube, opto, FET, transistor and VCA models all being represented.

Specifically, you get the DMG digital compressor, E-channel British console channel compressor, G-bus British console bus compressor, 76D Revision D FET compressor, and the 2A 1960s valve and opto compressor.

Unsurprisingly, DMG Audio thinks that it’s come up with convincing end to end emulations of all the compressors in question, while the interface is said to be simple and streamlined.

TrackComp is available now priced at £67, and runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX/RTAS formats. More details and a demo can be found on the DMG Audio website.