The week in mixes: 1 November

Being Halloween and all (or the day after Halloween, technically speaking) this latest weekly rundown of our favourite online DJ sets has a decidedly spooky feel to it. Don't worry though, if it all gets a bit too creepy, there's some good old-fashioned techno in there too.

Follow the links below to listen to or download each.

Death Waltz records - Fact mix

Increasingly, Halloween is turning into a global excuse to dress up as scantily clad re-appropriations of pop culture characters, drink excessive amounts of booze and perhaps throw a few eggs at local houses. For us at MusicRadar, however, All Hollows' Eve means just one thing: a legitimate excuse to spend several days bathing in the retro, synthesised glow of classic horror movie soundtracks.

Thankfully, the folks at Death Waltz records are very much on our side on this one. Over the past few years, the London-based label has released a string of lush vinyl reissues of classic horror soundtracks from the likes of John Carpenter, Fabio Frizzi and Justin Greaves. To celebrate Halloween, they've provided an exceptional spook-themed and synth funk-heavy mix for Fact magazine, which makes for highly enjoyable seasonal listening.

Listen to and download the Death Waltz Fact mix

Deadboy - 2013 Halloween mix

While we're on the subject of spooky sets, London-based DJ and Numbers affiliate Deadboy has rolled out his fourth annual Halloween mix. As with previous editions, it mixes tongue-in-cheek, ghostly samples with funky basslines and dancefloor friendly beats. Perfect party fodder.

Livity Sound - BBC Radio 1 session

Bristol-based techno outfit Livity Sound are one of the finest live electronic acts coming out of the UK right now. This week they dropped in on Benji B's Radio 1 show to provide a 40-minute demonstration of their live set, which sees the trio - comprised of producers Peverelist, Asusu and Kowton - blending dub-like loops and samples with live drum machines and plenty of spacious delay effects.

Listen to Livity Sound's Radio 1 session via BBC iPlayer

DVS1 - Live at UNIT, Tokyo

Minneapolis-based techno producer DVS1 posted this set on his SoundCloud page this week, which was recorded live in Tokyo over the summer. It's a solid four-hour run of carefully selected and expertly mixed techno.

Throwing Snow - Houndstooth label mix

Since its inaugural release last year, London-based label Houndsooth (which is run as an offshoot of iconic club/label Fabric) has emerged as one of the most exciting new electronic labels operating in the UK. So far their releases have managed to tread a delicate line between forward thinking experimentation and retro, rave-friendly charm, whilst maintaining a consistently high level of quality.

As part of a label profile for Resident Advisor, Throwing Snow - one of the imprint's more recent signings - has provided an hour long mix showcasing some of the label's finest moments to date, alongside plenty of fourthcoming material.

Download the Throwing Snow Houndstooth showcase mix via Resident Advisor