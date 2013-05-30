Pioneer launch XDJ-R1 wireless DJ system

Image 1 of 3 XDJ-R1 side Image 2 of 3 XDJ-R1 top Image 3 of 3 XDJ-R1 back

Check out the video above to watch Pioneer's Dave Eserin show off the features of their brand new, all-in-one DJ solution, the XDJ-R1.

Featuring two decks with CD slots, a mixer, USB port, balanced XLR outputs and a brand new app that let's you wirelessly take control of the unit. The XDJ-R1 is a first for Pioneer and builds on the success of their Aero DJ unit's wireless Rekord Box capability. The unit is available end of June for €999

Pioneer XDJ-1 press release

All-in-one rekordbox system packs everything DJs need into one deck

The XDJ-R1 is DJ-ready out of the box, so there's no need to add other equipment or fiddle with multiple cable connections. The unified deck packs in USB playback, two CD drawers, two touch-sensitive jog wheels, a two-channel mixer - plus effects and performance features taken from Pioneer DJ's industry-standard set-up.

Mix from multiple sources including rekordbox USB, CDs and VirtualDJ LE

DJs can simply load tracks from USB or CD to play a range of media - including MP3, AAC (USB only), WAV, AIFF and 24-bit files. Just like the pro-DJ range, tracks prepared in rekordbox can be exported onto USB, allowing DJs to take advantage of features such as the track database, beat grids and Hot Cues. Or they can effortlessly switch to MIDI to control other DJ software on their laptop via wired connection - including the free download of VirtualDJ LE with its four-channel and video mixing.

Crammed with performance features from Pioneer's pro-DJ range

The XDJ-R1's intuitive controls put the power of live edits for impressive performances at the DJ's fingertips:

rekordbox Beat Sync: automatically syncs tracks to the master deck using rekordbox beat grid information

Auto Beat Loop: automatically loops tracks at specified beat lengthsHot Cues: DJs can instantly access up to three Hot Cue points on each deck

Sound Colour FX: NOISE, PITCH, CRUSH and FILTER FX are inherited from Pioneer's pro-DJ mixers, offering a HI and LO Pass sweep on each channel for even mightier manipulation

Beat FX: dedicated buttons on each deck for TRANS, FLANGER, ECHO and ROLL beat effects with Tap Tempo

Four-beat Sampler: access three pre-loaded samples

Shift Mode: fast access to advanced features, including:

−Quantize: locks the beat timing of effects to rekordbox beat grids for perfect sounding performances

−Search: quickly scan through whole tracks with the jog wheel

−Edit: delete Hot Cues and samples

INDUSTRY FIRST: Remote mixing and FX control with remotebox for iPhone/iPad

DJs can download the free remotebox app for iPhones, iPads and iPod touch (available from the App Store) to use their device as a remote control for all the XDJ-R1's amazing features*1. The XDJ-R1 creates a private wireless LAN for reliable connection to the DJ's iOS device.

Intuitive touch-screen control includes browsing, loading and mixing tracks, as well as triggering FX, Auto Beat Loops, Hot Cues and samples. Plus - unique in the Pioneer range - remotebox introduces the innovative XY Pad: a two-dimensional way to engage and manipulate Beat FX and Sound Colour FX in combination.\DJs using remotebox on the iPad/iPhone/iPod touch are liberated from the booth to interact more, showcase their talents and even let the crowd get involved with choosing tracks.

Custom-designed accessories, ease of set up and portability

The XDJ-R1 all-in-one system contains everything DJs need in one sleek box, including a handy iPhone/iPod touch stand to position the screen in line of sight at all times. Plus the DJC-SC3 sturdy carry bag (sold separately) is custom-designed for the XDJ-R1, with multiple pockets and a vertical structure to give DJs easy access even in confined booths.

Multiple input and output options for maximum flexibility

The XDJ-R1 is equipped with a MASTER OUT (XLR), BOOTH OUT, AUX and MIC, to enable connection to external hardware and professional PA systems. The central mixer can therefore be connected to turntables and CDJs and used as a stand-alone mixer.

High-quality audio circuitry for pristine and powerful sound

The XDJ-R1 inherits sound design from Pioneer's pro-DJ equipment, including a built-in 44.1 kHz/24-bit soundcard and a high-performance CPU.

