Musikmesse 2013: Numark launches Mixtrack Quad

MUSIKMESSE 2013: Numark has announced the arrival of the Mixtrack Quad, a colourful four-channel DJ controller.

It's certainly easy on the eye, with a variety of backlit colourful controls, including 16 rubber drum pads, touch-activated platters and dedicated mixer controls for each of its four channels. What's more, those platter colours can be customised and assigned for each track.

If that wasn't enough, the Mixtrack Quad adds 16 effects controls and, fairly astonishingly, is powered via USB. Read the full press release below.

Numark Mixtrack Quad press release

Cumberland, R.I. (April 8, 2013) - Mixtrack Quad is Numark's latest offering in an evolving family of professional four-channel DJ systems that began with NS6 and N4 and expanded at this year's NAMM show to include the groundbreaking NS7 II. In addition to its four-channel capability, Mixtrack Quad incorporates a stunning array of colors on its platters and pads, giving DJs a fully interactive control surface. Numark will display Mixtrack Quad for the first time at Musikmesse 2013 in Hall 5.1 at Booth B45 on April 10th in Frankfurt, Germany.

"DJing is all about interaction - interaction with the music and interaction with the crowd," said Chris Roman, Numark Product Manager. "With Mixtrack Quad's unique fusion of dynamic colors and professional capabilities, we're giving DJs a powerful and immersive experience."

Features:

4 channels of software control and built-in audio interface

16 backlit RGB rubber drum pads with Loop Mode, Sample Mode, and Hot Cue Mode

Touch-activated illuminated platters with customizable color per deck

Complete mixer section with a crossfader, 3-band EQ, and music library navigation controls

16 dedicated effects controls to add and manipulate flanger, phaser, echo, and more

Dedicated mixer controls for all 4 channels

Virtual DJ LE® software included

Utilizing a palette of 16 vibrant colors, Mixtrack Quad gives DJs immediate visual feedback, allowing them to easily differentiate between the four decks and between Loop, Hot Cue, and Sample Modes. Lighted pad and platter animations signal transitions when loading tracks or moving between modes and configurations.

Mixtrack Quad is the only four-channel controller in its class to have dedicated mixing controls for all four decks. The low-profile platters are dual-zone and touch-activated, allowing DJs to effortlessly stop, scratch, and pitch-bend tracks. Virtual DJ® LE software is included and 16 dedicated effects controls are built in to the control surface to add and manipulate flanger, phaser, echo, and more. Mixtrack Quad is class-compliant, USB-powered, and also has built-in audio, making setup and configuration as simple as possible.

Mixtrack Quad will be exhibited along with Numark's other addition to the Mixtrack Series, Mixtrack Edge, the world's thinnest DJ controller with integrated audio. Upon release, Mixtrack Quad will have an estimated street price of $349. Product images and information can be found at inmusicbrands.com/musikmesse-2013