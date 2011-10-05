DJ Dummy cuts up on Traktor Kontrol S2

To celebrate the launch of its Traktor Kontrol S2 hardware, Native Instruments has released yet another excellent video that features DJ Dummy showing off exactly what this new controller is capable of.

Check it out above; here's the official word on the S2's release.

Native Instruments Traktor Kontrol S2 launch press release

Native Instruments is excited to announce that TRAKTOR KONTROL S2 is now available in stores worldwide. The versatile integrated DJ performance system is based on a compact version of the market-leading KONTROL S4 hardware, and was designed to set a new professional standard in the two-deck category. KONTROL S2 provides a "2+1" setup with sample decks as well as comprehensive mixing and effect features, all based on the included full-featured TRAKTOR PRO 2 software.

To offer DJs a more portable alternative to the professional 4-deck TRAKTOR KONTROL S4 system, the KONTROL S2 is centered around a new compact controller hardware. It provides the same patent-pending high-resolution jog wheels, combined with ergonomic controls for cueing, looping and effects. The integrated 24bit/96 kHz sound card with its dual stereo outputs is based on the award-winning technology of the TRAKTOR audio interface range, and provides the same acclaimed sound quality with its supreme clarity and especially high output volume. The two full-featured playback decks of the TRAKTOR KONTROL S2 are complemented by the versatile Sample Decks of the latest TRAKTOR PRO 2 software, which can add up to eight simultaneous one-shot samples or beat-synced loops to the mix.

TRAKTOR KONTROL 2 benefits from the same seamless bi-directional software-hardware integration as the KONTROL S4, featuring convenient plug&play configuration, dynamically backlit control elements and the high-resolution NHL protocol, for maximum efficiency both during the setup and the actual DJ performance.

TRAKTOR KONTROL S2 is available from authorized dealers and in the NI Online Shop for a suggested retail price of $669 / 599 EUR.