Armin van Buuren and Philips announce A5-Pro DJ headphones

Philips has announced that the A5-PRO DJ headphones, which have been designed in collaboration with Armin Van Buuren.

This is not the first time that company and DJ have worked together - they previously collaborated on the consumer-level M1X-DJ boombox and iOS mixing device in 2013 - but the suggestion is that these cans are aimed very much at the professional market.

"After my passport the first thing I take on the road with me is my headphones," says Armin van Buuren. "Through my headphones I control everything. It needs to be a good piece of equipment because you're using it the whole night of your DJ set.

"Philips believed in my idea for the A5-PRO and I believed in the idea Philips had," adds Armin. "I wanted to develop headphones that have easily replaceable parts and that you can stylize: comfortable, with great sound, and durable."

No word yet on how much the A5-PROs will cost or when they'll be released, but we'll let you know in due course. There's more info in the press release below.

Armin and Philips worked closely together in the co-creation of the headphones, bringing together Armin's industry insights and extensive experience as a world-class DJ, and Philips' technical expertise and heritage in audio innovation. Combining a superior robust aluminium close-backed fit with ultimate source accuracy and clarity, the Philips A5-PRO headphones are designed for professional audio monitoring and mixing on the road.

Tim Homewood, Creative Director, Philips, comments:"This collaboration is about using Armin's experience to create an essential tool for the needs of professional DJs. It's so much more than a simple endorsement - we created this headphone together from scratch."

Offering unparalleled sound insulation, ideal when performing to large crowds, the replaceable bayonet mount cushions are available in three sizes, ensuring total comfort. Simply twist and click into place with the same secure mechanism as a camera lens, the foldable anodized aluminium form is easy to customize for optimum sound isolation.

The Philips A5-PRO headphones' 50mm high-definition neodymium drivers offer high quality low-frequency sounds and are engineered for 3500mW high power handling. Source reproduction and sound clarity is second to none, enabling expert listeners to really listen and feel the sound.

The A5-PRO is the latest product in a range of tools for professional and aspiring DJs released as part of the ongoing collaboration between the two Dutch giants. Last year, Armin revealed the Philips M1X-DJ sound system which allows anyone to mix, play and share music in one multifunctional device.

