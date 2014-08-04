Akai releases AFX and AMX Serato DJ controllers

Akai has tended to leave the DJ controllers to its sister brand Numark in the past, but it's just announced a couple of devices that are aimed squarely at users of Serato DJ.

First up, we have AFX, which is said to be designed for "electronic dance music artists and turntablists" who are looking for "advanced track manipulation". Its pads can operate in 10 modes, while the knobs are touch activated. There's also support for the new Serato Flip Expansion Pack, a voucher code for which is included with the AFX.

AMX is a more traditional-looking mixing surface/audio interface that sports gain, EQ and filter knobs, faders and a crossfader. It's designed in particular for Serato users who are looking for a "central hub" that enables them to integrate their turntables or CD controllers, and offers support for the new DVS Expansion Pack.

Commenting on the launches, Dan Gill, Akai Professional Product Manager, said: "Producers and DJs exist in worlds that have been colliding at a rapid rate. Today's leading artists want to manipulate music in real-time with the level of control Akai Professional has made famous in the studio.

"AMX and AFX let DJs of all walks expand their control set and take advantage of every ounce of performance power Serato DJ offers."

Both of the controllers should be available in the Autumn, with AFX costing $199.99/£139.99/€179.99 and AMX going for $249.99/£179.99/€229.99. Check out the Akai Pro website for more.

AFX feature highlights

Expands audio command control of Serato DJ; FX, loops, cue points and more

Serato Flip-capable - create custom edits, extend your music or re-imagine it altogether in the studio or club

Includes Serato Flip and Back Pack FX Expansion Packs, a $49 value

4 decks of control over a single USB connection

9 touch-activated knobs for groundbreaking effects tweaking and EQ kills

8 velocity-sensitive, backlit pads with RGB feedback

10 pad modes for triggering hot cues, loops and slices

Powered by a single USB connection

AMX feature highlights