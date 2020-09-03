DJ Swivel’s Spread plugin makes it easy to add stereo width

If you’re looking for super-simple stereo imaging, DJ Swivel - creator of previous plugin The Sauce - thinks that he has the answer with Spread. Designed for making mono tracks stereo and stereo tracks, um, even more stereo, this can be adjusted with a single knob.

Beyond this central control you can also define three independent frequency bands for processing, and there’s a Side Filter that uses mid-side processing to remove just the sides of the low signal (a bassline, for example).

The Tilt feature, meanwhile, will increase or decrease the volume of the left or right side, so you can balance the signal without compromising the stereo image.