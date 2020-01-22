Beyonce’s engineer DJ Swivel has cooked up a vocal seasoning plugin called The Sauce

Not only is The Sauce a one-stop vocal processing plugin, but it also comes courtesy of top audio engineer DJ Swivel, who’s worked with the likes of Beyonce, Jay-Z and Kanye West.

This is styled as a ‘vocal seasoner’; instead of standard parameter labels, you get controls with names such as Flavor, Spice, Sugar, Drip, Squeeze and Smoke, presumably to make the plugin seem more approachable.

Behind the branding, though, the processors are familiar, covering pitch and formant modulation, harmonic saturation, overdrive distortion, chorus, flanging, compression, reverb and delay.

What’s more, you can apply these effects both to the entire signal or to three user-definable multiband layers. There’s also a Spread parameter, for adding stereo width, as well as high- and low-pass output filters.