DJ Martin Solveig at the centre of twerking controversy at Ballon d’Or ceremony

DJ Martin Solveig has been forced to apologise after he asked inaugural Women’s Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg if she could twerk as she received her award.

The Ballon d’Or is seen as the most prestigious individual prize in football, with the winner claiming the title of the world’s best player.

Hegerberg, who plays for Lyon, had just made a speech that focused on how she hoped to inspire young girls when French DJ Solveig, who was hosting the ceremony, asked: “Do you know how to twerk?” She responded by saying: “No," before leaving the stage.

Following fierce criticism on social media, Solveig attempted to explain the remark in a video on Twitter, later suggesting that Hegerberg had accepted his apology. “I explained to [Ada Hegerberg] the buzz and she told me she understood it was a joke. Nevertheless my apologies to anyone who may have been offended. Most importantly congratulations to Ada.”