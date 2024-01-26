Ditch your amp and save - Line 6 just slashed a colossal $200 off the price of Helix Floor and LT

How often do you see the price of something drop these days? In a post-pandemic world of inflation we're often left feeling the cost of gear will never come down. Line 6 is bucking that trend though, reducing the price of both the Helix Floor and LT by a significant $200, with price drops already reflected at Sweetwater and Guitar Center .

Line 6 Helix LT: Was $1,199.99 , now $999.99

A more compact version of the full-fat Helix, the Line 6 Helix LT carries all the same awesome amp and effects models of its larger brethren but saves you space by omitting some of the connectivity. It's already available at the new price from Guitar Center, Sweetwater, and Musician's Friend, so you can grab it at a reduction right away. It also includes a dedicated backpack as part of the price, so you can take it to your next rehearsal or show in style.

Line 6 Helix: Was $1,699.99 , now $1,499.99

The premium model of Line 6's amp modeling range is the Helix Floor, which features an incredible array of tonal options and all the connectivity you could ever need. The new lower price has already been reflected at Guitar Center, Musician's Friend, and Sweetwater so you can grab it right away. The deal also includes a dedicated backpack totally free, so you can take it to your next show safely.

Initially spotted on a Line 6 Helix Facebook group, Eric Klein, the chief product design architect reported that Helix Floor and LT were always meant to be at this price point and that the reduction has been worked on for some time now. It's great news for us guitarists, as it looks like this price is here to stay.

If you're annoyed because you just bought a fresh unit at the old price, all might not be lost. Some retailers like Sweetwater and Guitar Center are refunding the difference if you purchased within a certain timeframe, so it's worth giving them a call to find out if you're eligible.

The Helix Floor and LT are very close to one another when it comes to functionality, so what's the difference between the two? Well, both feature the same awesome amp models and an expansive range of effects, so you don't need to worry about missing out there if you're going for the LT. They also both feature the same amount of switches, although the LT doesn't have LED panels that display effects or amp names.

The main point where they differ is the connectivity, with the Helix Floor featuring an XLR-in, multiple expression connections, and multiple send/return options. If you've got a complex setup or you want to integrate into a larger rig, then the Helix Floor will be best for you, but it's good to know that with either you'll still get all the same sounds.