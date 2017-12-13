Disney-Pixar and Córdoba announce Coco acoustic guitars

Disney-Pixar’s latest heart-warmer, Coco, centres around Miguel, an aspiring young guitarist who seeks to defy his family’s generations-old ban on music, and ends up in the Land Of The Dead. As you do. Anyway, to celebrate the release of the film, Cordoba has announced a range of ace-looking Coco-inspired acoustic guitars.

The star of the show is the Disney-Pixar Coco x Córdoba Replica you can see above, which is designed to mimic the guitar from the film as closely as possible.

Boasting a skull-shaped headstock, abalone inlays, 24K gold detailing and hand-carved skull tuning machines, the Replica costs a whopping $15,000, and only 20 have been made.

More affordable are Córdoba’s other takes on the instrument, which offer more traditional acoustic traits, but still pack some Coco-inspired visual flair for beginner players. See below for more, and head over to Córdoba Guitars for further info.

Disney-Pixar Coco x Córdoba Mini SP

$189

PRESS RELEASE: Embark on a musical adventure with the Mini, a fun travel-size nylon string guitar inspired by Coco, an all new film by Disney-Pixar.

Perfectly sized for life's adventures (580mm or 22.8” scale length) and with a durable satin finish, the Mini retains the playability of a full size guitar without losing its impressively loud voice.

Built with a spruce top and mahogany back and sides and in standard E tuning, the Mini's tone is bright and full. The beautiful laser-etched design is inspired by the guitars and Mexican heritage featured throughout the film.

Comes with a Córdoba gig bag and guitar strap.

Disney-Pixar Coco x Córdoba Mini MH

$189

Built with a mahogany top, back and sides and in standard E tuning, the Mini's tone is well-balanced and warm. The beautiful laser-etched design is inspired by the guitars and Mexican heritage featured throughout the film.

Comes with a Córdoba gig bag and guitar strap.

Disney-Pixar Coco x Córdoba Guitar

$239

Embark on a musical adventure with the Coco Guitar, inspired by Coco, an all new film by Disney-Pixar.

Built with a spruce top, mahogany back and sides and durable satin finish, the Coco Guitar sounds clear, warm and melodic, just like the guitars in the film.

Its soft nylon strings are perfect for beginners and its smaller body (7/8 size) is comfortable to hold and play.

The beautiful laser-etched design is inspired by the guitars and Mexican heritage featured throughout the film.