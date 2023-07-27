Did Synyster Gates just reveal a signature amp alongside his new Ernie Ball strings?

Ernie Ball CEO Brian Ball goes back with Avenged Sevenfold to their Waking The Fallen days, so he was the ideal person to sit down with their newly blonde guitarist Synyster Gates in a stunning setting to talk history friendship and the future with the debut of his new signature guitar strings. But did he just reveal something else too?

A still from the Ernie Ball video below showing the mystery combo amp with Synyster Gates's logo on the front panel (Image credit: Ernie Ball / YouTube )

It doesn't take a trained eye to spot a white combo guitar amp as the two friends sit down in the guitar area of the futuristic-looking house setting for the interview video below. It bears the Synyster Gates logo, so hints at a possible signature model, but we can't tie it to a brand at this point as there's no other visible logos.

It doesn't seem like any effort is being made to keep it under wraps on camera. It's even mic'd up! Oh, the promo shots for the new strings feature close-ups of it too.

(Image credit: Ernie Ball)

Back to those strings, the Ernie Ball x Synyster Gates packs are available in six and seven-string sets in the following gauges…

Six-string: 10, 13, 17, 30, 42, 52

Seven-string: 10, 13, 17, 28, 38, 48, 60

The strings are made for a combination of alloys not offered by Ernie Ball before with ultra-high-strength steel used for the plain strings and core wire, along with Ernie Ball's patented RPS technology – Reinforced Plain Electric Guitar Strings that feature "a patented winding of brass wire that is tightly wrapped around the lock twist of the ball end string to minimize slippage and breakage at the ball end". A stainless steel wrap wire is also used on the wound strings for a "bright, aggressive sound with added strength and tuning stability".

Visit Ernie Ball for more.