Did Gibson accidentally release a new Slash Les Paul Goldtop guitar early?

Well this is a strange one! It looks like YouTuber The Trogly's Guitar Show has uncovered a forthcoming Gibson Slash Goldtop model, that seems to have been sold online before it's even been announced by the company.

The guitar was purchased from Sweetwater by a customer who saw it listed for sale as a 'demo' model while browsing their website, they then sold it to Austin at The Trogly's Guitar Show. He's now revealed it in the video above.

It features the Slash signature hallmarks, along with a '50s neck profile and an unusual dark back for a Goldtop.

Check out a gallery of the guitar below.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: The Trogly's Guitar Show / Reverb ) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: The Trogly's Guitar Show / Reverb ) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: The Trogly's Guitar Show / Reverb ) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: The Trogly's Guitar Show / Reverb ) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: The Trogly's Guitar Show / Reverb ) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: The Trogly's Guitar Show / Reverb )

It's identified as a 2020 model. Whether its an actual prototype remains to be seen, it may be a planned launch that got caught up and delayed by the coronavirus chaos that has reaped havoc on supplies across the musical instrument industry.

The Trogly's Guitar Show takes a closer look at the guitar on the bench, including looking inside the pickup cavities, to find out more about the model before a demo.

And looking over at the Trogly's Reverb store, it looks like he's already sold it on.

It's possible Sweetwater might have thought the demo model they listed was the 2008 Slash signature Les Paul Goldtop Gibson produced in limited numbers in the Autumn of that year.

For more on The Trogly's Guitar Show check out his YouTube channel.