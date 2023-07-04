Devious Machines thinks that Multiband X6 is a more user-friendly kind of multiband compressor plugin

Multiband compression can be an extremely useful tool, giving you the option to add different levels of compression to different frequency bands. However, if you don’t know what you’re doing, it can also be very confusing, which is why Devious Machines has released its Multiband X6 plugin.

Billed as a “modern dynamics plugin”, this approaches multiband compression in a different way, enabling you to dial in your compression using macro controls and then tweak individual bands to taste. You can choose from three compression modes - Smooth, Crunch and Punch - each of which has a different musical flavour.

Devious Machines says that, while Multiband X6 can emulate the sound of classic compressors, its sonic palette extends much wide. There’s also an expansion mode that can be used for boosting transients or reducing noise.

Multiband X6 can be used on individual tracks or for mastering purposes, and is said to be powered by a low-latency, low-CPU engine. It’s available now (PC/Mac, VST/AU/AAX) and costs £80/$100.

Find out more and download a demo on the Devious Machines website.

