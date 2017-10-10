Dean DeLeo talks Stone Temple Pilots’ Core, track-by-track: “There was an innocence yet a determination”

25 years on, it’s easy to view the Stone Temple Pilots story as one overshadowed by the tragedy of the late Scott Weiland. But that does a disservice to both the timelessness of their music and the fact that three-quarters of the band are still carrying the creative flame.

Before Scott’s life became complicated by his demons, he was fiercely driven by the ambition to make a career out of his music with drummer Eric Kretz and songwriting brothers Dean and Robert DeLeo. That passion and chemistry is all over Core.

“It was an amazing time, man; it was so beautiful,” remembers guitarist Dean DeLeo when we talk about his overriding recollections from that time.

Scott was so on his game, he was so healthy. He was electric and vibrant

“And that was some of my greatest memories of Scott. He was so on his game, he was so healthy. He was electric and vibrant. There was an innocence, yet a determination with all of us.”

Preparing Core for its reissue has been an emotional journey back in time for Dean, as the band opened the vaults on the early rehearsal demos for the records they made before tracking the album with Brendan O’ Brien.

“The coolest thing about this 25th anniversary is all those demos that we did on Robert’s eight-track, we pulled them out about eight months ago,” explains Dean.

“Robert had them and we mixed them. That’s the real jewel about it: you’re going to hear all those songs how we demoed them in 1990 in a little room in North Hollywood.”

The band’s preparation paid off with O’Brien as they were able to work quickly, just as the producer prefers. A bond between band and producer formed.

“It was a very important album for Brendan,” notes Dean of one of O’Brien’s first big projects with an official producer credit.

“He came out of that engineer booth. And that was one of the greatest things about my career: you meet some people through the years and you can take them or leave them. And one of the greatest things was forging a lifelong friendship with Brendan O’Brien. I love him and I learned so much from working with him because we went on to do the next five records with him.”

The results on Core gave them a very strong start indeed. Even in the impressive pantheon of early ’90s alternative rock, it holds its own sonically and with solid-gold songwriting. But it also has pace - it feels like an album, not just a collection of the best songs the band had at the time.

“It was very important to us that if you had time to sit down and listen to the record in its entirety,” notes Dean.

“That musical ride, and how we put those songs in order was very, very important to us. It was very thought-out.”

So join Dean as he takes us on a journey through Core’s entire tracklisting…

1. Dead And Bloated

“Scott hummed that verse riff to Robert and Robert transposed it onto guitar. And Scott also sang the intro into the pickup of my guitar in the studio.

“We knew how microphonic pickups were, and I think I just got done finishing a part on the song, because the guitar was plugged in - we were probably just finishing a guitar part and it was very loud. Scott wanted to sing the intro it into the bullhorn [megaphone], and we said, ‘Sing it into the guitar pickup and see what happens.’

“It was the sunburst Les Paul I have. If you watch the Thank You DVD it’s on there - you can see Scott in the control room singing into the pickup for the intro that was used on the record. He sung into the bridge pickup on the guitar.”

2. Sex Type Thing

“I was out in my driveway with the windows open on a beautiful summer’s day and I had Physical Graffiti on and In The Light came on. And when it comes to that lick [hums Page’s riff that kicks into Zeppelin’s song around the three-minute mark], well you can fit the Sex Type Thing lick right between that.

“I heard what was happening in between the notes so I immediately ran inside a transposed it onto the guitar and called Robert: ‘I’ve got a pretty cool lick here, man.’ Thank you, Jimmy!”

That song was misunderstood by some people who thought Scott was singing how he himself felt. Did that bother you?

“Not really. I didn’t pay too much mind to it. Isn’t that the greatest thing about a film or music? Let’s put some people on their toes, let’s get them guessing. Let’s get their minds working.”

3. Wicked Garden

“Robert and I wrote that together. All that I had on that was the riff that goes from the G to the A and Robert had the verse and the intro.

“I might have written the pre-chorus part and the heavy parts of the verse. That was just one of those songs where we were each able to contribute to complete it.”