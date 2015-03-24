Stone Temple Pilots' Dean DeLeo: my top 5 tips for guitarists

Stone Temple Pilots guitar great Dean DeLeo has a secret for fighting musical ruts: He simply puts his instrument down. “If I feel like it's not happening, I just won't play," he insists. "I don’t touch the guitar unless I'm feeling inspired. If you're trying to force something and you're beating your head against the wall, chances are it's not going to happen, at least at that moment. I’d rather walk away from before I try force it."

But when inspiration does hit, DeLeo leaps to it, no matter what time it is. "This happened just the other night," he says. "It was 1:30 in the morning and I was feeling a little restless, and just like that something came to me. I got up out of bed, went to my son’s room, grabbed a guitar and started playing it. I could hear my wife saying, ‘Babe? What are you doing?’ By now it was two in the morning. But you know, you have to grab the moment when inspiration hits. Now I'm going down to the studio, and I'm going to play that part. I think it's all because I didn't try to force it. I waited till the time was right."

As for the timing of the next Stone Temple Pilots record, DeLeo hints the disc could come later this year – but don't hold him to it. "I don't like to make promises I can't keep, so let's just say that we'd love to release it this fall," he says. "We've cut six songs already, and they're awaiting vocals and solos. It's turning out great."

On March 28, Stone Temple Pilots hit the road in the US for a tour that run through May 2. Visit stonetemplepilots.com for dates and ticket information. On the following pages, DeLeo runs down his top five tips for guitarists.