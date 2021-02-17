Dean cooks up some roasted maple necks and 'boards for its retro-shred MD 24 Floyd series

Dean has refreshed its MD 24 Floyd series of electric guitars, adding two models with roasted maple necks and fingerboards, and some loud vintage colour finishes.

The new roasted MD 24 Floyd models are resplendent in a choice of Vintage Orange or Vintage Blue, and nail that 80s Sunset Strip shredder look, with the subtle opulence of abalone dot inlays and the not-so-subtle bark of the direct mount Seymour Duncan TB5 humbucker at the bridge position, which is joined by a Seymour Duncan APH-1 Zebra 'bucker at the neck.

An impressive pickup pairing, you've got a three-way selector plus volume and tone knobs to control them.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Dean) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Dean)

Those new necks are bolted onto basswood bodies that house a Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking vibrato.

On the six-in-line headstock you'll find a quality set of Grovers in black to match the bridge and dome knobs for treble and volume. The guitars have a 25.5" scale, a 12" radius fingerboard and 24 jumbo frets.

The new necks have a C profile, and we all like roasted maple necks and 'boards for the extra brightness and stability they bring to the table.

Dean are pricing these nifty little speed machines at $849. Head on over to the Dean website for more details.