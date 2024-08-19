“Sounds better with armour on”: deadmau5 gets suitably suited and booted as he plays Teenage Engineering’s medieval-themed EP-1320 while dressed as a knight

If you thought that Teenage Engineering was taking what probably started out as a joke a bit far by actually releasing a medieval-themed version of its EP-133 KO II sampler - the EP-1320 - wait until you see what deadmau5 has just done with it.

Taking to Instagram, the waggish producer has posted a video that shows him playing the instrument while dressed as a knight - because it “sounds better with armour on,” apparently.

deadmau5 isn’t the only one getting into the middle ages spirit, either, because Teenage Engineering itself has now revealed that it actually launched the EP-1320 during medieval week on the Swedish island of Gotland.

This eight-day festival celebrates the island’s rich medieval history, which attendees are encouraged to learn about while quaffing locally brewed mead.

“On the last day, the Teenage Engineering team took to the streets, parading the island in a synchronised performance,” says TE. “Some, carried via horse and carriage, spent their time improvising a 45-minute track with the EP-1320. It’s safe to say that we caught a resident’s eye, or two.”

So while the rest of the world is enjoying a brat summer, both deadmau5 and TE are getting busy with their hurdy gurdy, gittern, citole and bowed harp sounds, all of which are included in the EP-1320. We look forward to the renaissance era update next year.

behind the scenes: the EPâ€“1320 launch at visby's medieval week - YouTube Watch On