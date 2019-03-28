David Gilmour previews his gargantuan guitar auction in awe-inspiring teaser video

Ahead of the auction of 120 (!) of his guitars - including the iconic Black Strat - David Gilmour has offered a teaser of the full collection in a drool-worthy new video.

Each of the guitars will go under the hammer at Christie’s between 14 and 19 June to raise money for Gilmour’s charitable foundation.

Among the instruments up for grabs is Gilmour’s legendary 1969 Black Stratocaster, which he played on albums including The Dark Side Of The Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals and The Wall.

“The Stratocaster tends to enhance the personality of the person playing it,” Gilmour said ahead of the auction. “People playing Fenders are more recognisably themselves than people playing some of the other well-known guitars.”

As regards the origins of his collection, the Pink Floyd hero said amassing such a number of guitars was never intentional.

“When you’re young and starting off, there are all sorts of reasons for all sorts of guitars,” Gilmour said. “You’re always looking for a new sound - being disorientated on an instrument often gives you a new inspiration.

“That led me into becoming a bit of a collector - I never quite meant to become a collector of guitars, but that’s the way it panned out.”

“The money that this sale hopefully will raise is going to go into my charitable foundation and will be used to help do some good in this world. If we can do our little bit to help with those larger, global issues, I’ll be a happier person.”

Christie’s London branch is currently playing host to the collection until 31 March, following which it will move on to Los Angeles (7-11 May), before a sale preview in New York ahead of the June auction.

For more from David Gilmour, pick up a copy of Guitarist issue 444, which features an interview with the man himself and in-depth coverage and photography of the guitars going under the hammer.