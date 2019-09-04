Darkglass Electronics unveils the Microtubes 900 v2 Limited

Darkglass Electronics has teamed up with British artist Christopher Lovell for a special limited edition release that sees the Microtubes 900 v2 Limited bass amplifier reproduced in a black finish with Lovell's art laser-etched on the top.

Lovell's illustration is one for all you classics scholars out there, featuring Euryale, sister of Medusa, in profile.

"I wanted to give Euyrale a different spin to my Medusa piece, her snakes more in the form of tattoos, more punky/tribal," said Lovell in a statement. "There will be a few slithery critters sneaking around her though, which you might see if you can make sense of my scribbles."

Otherwise, the Microtubes 900 v2 Limited is unchanged from the regular model that was launched at NAMM 2019, and features both of Darkglass’ Microtubes engines: the powerful dynamic saturation circuit of the B3K and the classic overdriven tone from the Vintage Microtubes.

The Microtubes 900 v2 has a lot of overdrive on tap and an onboard "studio-grade" VCA compressor to keep things in check. A six-band EQ offers comprehensive tone sculpting.

Full spec:

Unique limited-edition laser engraved artwork in striking black finish

900 W RMS Class D Power Output

8/4/2 Ohm load compatible

Analogue preamp with passive/active input switch

Switchable Vintage Microtubes and Microtubes B3K analogue drive/distortion circuits

Separate Distortion Tone control

Drive/Clean Blend control

Three speaker cab Impulse Response slots, selectable via the Cab Select switch.

Built-in adjustable studio-grade VCA compressor

Ultra-quiet 6-band graphic EQ

3.5mm Auxiliary input

Headphone output with cabinet simulation and separate volume control

MIDI - for remote switching

USB to connect to free Darkglass Suite (for Mac/PC):

Loads Impulse Responses

Control for the VCA Compressor (programmable on/off per channel)

MIDI configurable

Supplied with matching Intelligent Footswitch

Intelligent fan control reduces noise when playing quietly

The Darkglass Electronics Microtubes v2 Limited is available now, priced £1069 ($1,304, €1,167).

For more details see Darkglass Electronics.