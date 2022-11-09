Daptone Records is selling-off classic analogue studio gear, including the Tascam tape machine used to record Amy Winehouse’s Black to Black

Daptone Records has announced that it’s set to give you the chance to purchase various pieces of music production history as it opens a Reverb shop full of vintage studio equipment.

Known for its love of classic recording techniques, Daptone has, unsurprisingly, built up an enviable collection of analogue studio gear, which it’s been using to make records since the early 2000s. Now, though, the company has decided that it’s time to move some of it on.

“Most of what I know about gear and sounds and recording, I learned at Daptone watching [producer] Gabe Roth,” said Grammy-winning producer Mark Ronson. “From the Orban Spring Reverb to the RCA DX 77 to the Ampeg Gemini Amps, anything I could afford to buy that I saw there, I would get it. I would recommend you do the same."

Highlights of the sale include a A TEAC Tascam Series 85-16 tape machine that’s said to have been used to record multiple tracks for Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black album (Back to Black, You Know I’m No Good, Rehab and Love is a Losing Game) and a Two Track Ampex 440-B that Mark Ronson used to record a section of Uptown Funk.

This machine was also called on during sessions for The Roots, Michael Buble, Alicia Keys, Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, Sharon Jones and many more.

Arguably the highlight of the collection, though, is a Trident Series 65 console that was used on almost every Daptone release between 2003 and 2020.

(Image credit: Reverb)