D'Angelico revamps its Excel Series acoustic guitars for 2022

NAMM 2022: D'Angelico may be known for its hollowbody electric guitars but its got some serious acoustic guitar clout going on with the new Excel Series; all-solid wood guitars with Sitka spruce tops and mahogany back and sides, a range of finishes and a $999 (MAP) price point.

(Image credit: D'Angelico)

The Bowery cutaway dreadnought, Lexington dreadnought Gramercy grand auditorium cutaway and Tammany OM Excel models are all offered in three finish options (Vintage Natural, Autumn Burst, and Vintage Sunset).

All feature scalloped X bracing, satin finish mahogany necks and ebony fingerboards. Preamp is the popular Fishman Sonitone.

The higher end spec continues with Grover 109 Super Rotomatic tuners and bone for the nut and saddle materials. All four models ship with a gigbag.

More info at D'Angelico.