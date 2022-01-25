D’Angelico unveils 6 stunning limited edition Deluxe models for 2022

D’Angelico likes to open the year with some limited edition action and 2022 sees the New York guitar institution unveil six Deluxe models that rework some of the most-popular models in the company’s lineup, and are restricted to just 50 pieces worldwide.

The 2022 Deluxe Limited Edition models arrive in a Rust, Sage and Sapphire finishes, with a range of Seymour Duncan pickups and satin-nickel hardware choices. If you have been looking for an off-menu electric guitar, perhaps one of these SS, DC, Mini DC, Atlantic, Brighton or Bedford models might fit the bill.

Deluxe Bedford SH LE – $1,699

(Image credit: D'Angelico)

D’Angelico’s semi-hollow version of the classic Bedford is now officially part of the mainstream Deluxe line, but new for 2022 is this SH LE, available with Seymour Duncan Stack P90s and a tune-o-matic bridge in Sapphire and Sage. The

The Rust finish, meanwhile, offers the mainline’s HSS format, with a Seymour Duncan SM-1B mini-humbucker in the bridge position and two Tele-style Seymour Duncan single-coils in the middle and neck positions. Some wobble is available by way of a Wilkinson 6-point tremolo on the Rust.

Elsewhere, the specs are the same, with alder semi-hollow bodies, set-through necks, and the Grover 509 Super Rotomatic stair step style tuners, and that distinctive D’Angelico headstock and ‘aluminium skyscraper’ truss rod cover.

Deluxe SS LE – $1,999

(Image credit: D'Angelico)

A singlecut semi with a lightweight, laminated maple construction, the SS LE is fitted with Seymour Duncan Antiquity Retrospec humbuckers and a control circuit that wrings every bit of tone out of it. There are individual volume and tone controls for each pickup – 500k pots, naturally – with push/pull coil-splitting for accessing in-between tones.

Now, the D’Angelico Stairstep tailpiece is not now, but it remains very cool, and complements those new finishes nicely. It’s D’Angelico’s most popular model with good reason.

Deluxe DC LE – $1,999

(Image credit: D'Angelico)

A desirable option for someone looking for an ES-alike? For sure, here we have a 16” wide semi-hollow that’s lightweight with an all-important centreblock for keeping feedback on the DL.

Here, it arrives with a rosewood fingerboard, a tune-o-matic style bridge and tailpiece, and a pair of Seymour Duncan Retrospec’d Antiquity humbuckers. Like the SS LE, it too has coil-splitting, and signature D’Angelico touches such as those vintage-looking Grovers.

Deluxe Mini DC LE – $1,999

(Image credit: D'Angelico)

The DC LE is for those who like the idea of the DC LE but prefer a more compact body shape. Again, there’s the satin-nickel hardware, the Seymour Duncan Retrospec’d Antiquity humbuckers and coil-splits, and like the others in this series, you’ve got high-quality Jescar frets and a rosewood fingerboard with MOP/abalone split block inlay.

Deluxe Atlantic LE – $1,699

(Image credit: D'Angelico)

The Atlantic LE is a lightweight solid-body singlecut. It has an alder body, the satin-finished, slim-C neck, and a choice of pickups, with the Sage and Sapphire models featuring a Seymour Duncan Stack P90 pairing, with volume, tone and three-way pickup selector, or Seymour Duncan Antiquity Retrospec humbuckers with coil-splitting.

Deluxe Brighton LE – $1,699

(Image credit: D'Angelico)

A doublecut analogue to the Atlantic LE, this limited edition Brighton is offered with similar pickups and finish options. And it looks particularly good with that pearloid pickguard complementing the bound Sage body.

The Deluxe Limited Edition 2022 models are available now. For more details, head over to D’Angelico.