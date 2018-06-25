Danelectro riffs on its heritage with new ’66T and ’59XT guitars

Danelectro is offering new twists on its existing lines with the launch of the ’66 and ’59XT electric guitars.

Key additions are Wilkinson tremolos and coil-splittable humbuckers across the range, as well as baritone on the ’66.

Here’s more info on the new models...

Danelectro ’66T

The ’66 is now available as the ’66T, complete with Wilkinson vibrato, as well as a vintage-style single coil in the neck and twin lipstick humbucker in the bridge - and that’s coil-splittable via a push/pull tone control.

It’s business as usual construction-wise, as the ’66T’s semi-hollow body comes equipped with a solid centre-block.

It’s also available as the ’66BT Baritone, which features the same specs, but set up for baritone playing.

The ‘66T is available in Transparent Orange, Transparent Blue, Gloss Black and 3 Tone Sunburst; the ‘66BT is available in 3 Tone Sunburst, Transparent Blue and Transparent Red.

Danelectro ’59X

The ’59 is perhaps Dano’s most recognisable outline, but the ’59X adds an offset, high-output humbucker-sized single-coil neck pickup, plus a lipstick humbucker in the bridge.

Like on the ’66T, the ’59X’s humbucker can be split via a push/pull tone control, and a tremolo option is available as the ’59XT.

Elsewhere, specs are as per the traditional ’59, courtesy of a chambered masonite body.

The '59X is available in Cream, Dark Blue, Dark Red and Black, while the '59XT is available in Gloss Black, Aqua, Burgundy and Silver.

The Danelectro ’59X ($449), ’59XT ($499), ’66T ($749) and ’66BT ($799) are all available now - Danelectro Guitars has more info.