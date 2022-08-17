Instrumental duo Hermanos Gutiérrez's stunning new track with Dan Auerbach sounds like the theme to an imaginary Western

We wager Dan Auerbach was in his element recording Tres Hermanos with guitar duo Hermanos Gutiérrez, an evocative latin-flavoured instrumental that sounds like the theme to an imaginary Western.

Zurich-based brothers Estevan and Alejandro Gutiérrez, have unveiled the track as the second taste of fifth album El Bueno Y EL Malo. Recorded in Nashville, Tres Hermanos represents the first time the duo have released a collaboration with another party – their 'third brother' Auerbach, who also produced the record.

"We wanted to reconnect with our Latin roots and share that feeling of hanging out with friends in a 'Barrio' somewhere in a city in Latin America," say the Duo. "While recording this song in the studio, Dan suggested playing a specific melody over the bridge. We remember trying a few things, but it was not what he envisioned.

"We invited him to play on the song, and it was such a connecting moment between the three of us, creating this song together and talking through music with each other. Since it has always just been the two of us, we felt honoured and grateful to have Dan playing with us on this song.”

“It’s like we are taking a road trip. Sometimes we’re driving through a desert. Sometimes we’re traveling up the coast. But always we are in nature, and we see the most beautiful landscapes, sunrises, sunsets Estevan Gutiérrez

“When Alejandro and I play together, it’s like we are driving a car,” says Estevan Gutiérrez. “It’s like we are taking a road trip. Sometimes we’re driving through a desert. Sometimes we’re traveling up the coast. But always we are in nature, and we see the most beautiful landscapes, sunrises, sunsets.”

El Bueno Y El Malo will be released on 28 October via Auerbach's Easy Eye Sound label. Preorder the album here (opens in new tab).