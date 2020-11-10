D'Addario unveils the Nita Strauss Hurricane guitar maintenance kit and a massive prize draw to mark the occasion

Where do we start? The huge prize draw or the news of D'Addario Hurricane Kit – a guitar maintenance kit compiled with Nita Strauss, containing all the essentials you need to keep your acoustic or electric guitar in tip-top shape?
Let's run through the latter. In short, the Hurricane Kit is an all-in-one package for setting up your guitar on the go.
The Alice Cooper guitarist and D'Addario have got all the bases covered: there is a string height measuring tool, flashlight, 9V battery, multi-tool, Eclipse Headstock Tuner, Hydrate Fingerboard Conditioner, XLR8 string cleaner and lubricant, Fret Polishing System, a micro-fibre polishing cloth, Pro-Winder and an instruction manual.
All this comes in a travel case, priced £100.
Now, the prize draw: it closes 23 November, you can enter here, and the grand prize is massive.
If you are first out of D'Addario's hat you'll win an Ibanez JIVA Jr Nita Strauss Signature guitar, a Marshall CODE50 modelling combo, three sets of D'Addario NYXL strings, a Hurricane Kit, a black Auto-Lock strap, a pack of medium-gauge celluloid picks, and a subscription to Strauss' online guitar school.
The 10 runners-up will receive a a Hurricane Kit.
See D'Addario for more details, and here for more details of Nita Strauss' Rock Guitar Fundamentals.