Dabin's favourite music software
Ableton Live
“I grew up with traditional instruments, so the switch to making music on a computer was difficult. I demoed every platform and started out with Logic, but it didn’t take me long to switch to Ableton.
“With a guitar, you can jot down song ideas very quickly, and that’s what I like about Ableton. It’s so easy to build up basic ideas - you can get them into the computer before you lose inspiration.”
Xfer Records Serum
“Yeah, I know that almost every producer uses Serum these days, but there’s a pretty good reason for that: it’s an amazing synth. It’s the same with a Les Paul: lots of people use it cos it’s a great guitar.
“You’ve also got a variety of wavetable views, which has helped me understand what the warp modes are doing. And it allows you to import your own wavetables, too - a huge plus!”
FabFilter Saturn
“I went through a Waves period for a while, but the first time I heard the FabFilter stuff, I was so impressed. This really is my go-to plugin for distortion and saturation. The variety of tube, tape and guitar emulations… awesome. It really seems to fit my production style.”
u-he Diva
“When it comes to chords and pads, this is always my first choice. There’s a velvety warmth and real body to the sounds - that solid foundation you need from a pad.
“It’s super user-friendly, too. If you’re used to messing around with soft synths, this all seems very familiar, which I think is hugely important. You need to feel comfortable with a plugin, otherwise you won’t get the best from it.”
Oeksound Soothe
“Not a lot of my producer friends have latched on to this yet, but it’s one of the most dynamic, transparent EQ tools I’ve ever used.
“Usually you have to sit there manually trying to pick out all your resonant highs and mids, but this analyses the whole signal and sorts out any problem frequencies without colouring the sound in any way. I use it on everything from vocals to drums… even the master chain.”
Dabin’s new album Two Hearts is out now on Kannibalen Records.