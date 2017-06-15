Dabin's favourite music software

“I grew up with traditional instruments, so the switch to making music on a computer was difficult. I demoed every platform and started out with Logic, but it didn’t take me long to switch to Ableton.

“With a guitar, you can jot down song ideas very quickly, and that’s what I like about Ableton. It’s so easy to build up basic ideas - you can get them into the computer before you lose inspiration.”

FULL REVIEW: Ableton Live 9