D16’s Tekturon is a multitap delay that works like a step sequencer

D16 has released a new effect in its SilverLine series, the Tekturon multitap delay. This gives you 16 independent delay lines to play with, with the real fun seemingly coming from the method by which they’re controlled.

This is done in the Delay Matrix, and the workflow is actually akin to using a step sequencer. Rather than being a formulaic tap delay, you create a sequence of taps that are equally delayed from each other. You have individual control of the delay loop, panning, stereo spread and post-tap multimode filter for each of the 16 delay lines, while tempo sync, tap and swing can be set on a global level.

As well as being a creative studio tool, Tekturon also promises to a be suitable for use on stage. All parameters are MIDI-assignable, and quick-access mute buttons enable you to suppress individual delay lines.

Tekturon will be available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats priced at £59/$69/€69 and is scheduled to be released on 15 May. It’ll be available via the D16 website.