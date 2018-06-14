CREATE UNIQUE BEATS – Computer Music issue 258 is out now!

Get this issue now
CREATE UNIQUE BEATS
Making the same old generic beats in your DAW is easy. That’s why, in this month’s CM, we’ll show you how to take common rhythmic tropes and subvert them in creative ways.
Over 18 pages and 16 tutorial videos, you’ll find out how to…
- Dial in swing and groove
- Understand polyrhythms and polymeters
- Utilise carnatic techniques
- Program unique mixed-resolution hi-hats
- Synthesise kicks and snares from scratch
- Perform drum dissection and transient surgery
- Layer beats like a pro
- Record unique percussion using everyday household objects
- Create a unique beat from common presets
- Design glitch percussion in two minutes
- Customise drum dynamics with volume manipulation and automation
- Master the use of width, lo-fi, distortion and compression on drums
- And much more!
Watch one of the videos from the feature, and get the rest with CM258.
FREE PC/Mac Voice Processor: Krotos Audio Dehumaniser Lite
Transform any vocal into monsters, robots, aliens and more with this out-of-this-world software giveaway – as sold for £34 – courtesy of sound design experts Krotos Audio.
Find out more about Dehumaniser Lite on our dedicated page, and check out this mindbending standalone processor in the video below.
PRODUCER MASTERCLASS: JOE FORD
In this month’s Producer Masterclass video and eight-page feature, drum ‘n’ bass producer and Shogun Audio signee Joe Ford builds a devastating Reese bass from scratch.
Watch him synthesise a basic sound using Xfer Serum, then stack up Ableton Live devices to transform the raw signal into a face-melting monster bass.
Check out the first half of Joe’s video below, and access the full video – plus Joe’s audio and project files – with CM258.
3 FREE SAMPLE PACKS
With the August issue of Computer Music, you get THREE copyright-free sample packs to fuel your productions:
- RETRO DRUM MACHINES – a brand-new exclusive pack of drum machine one-shots and loops
- CM BONUS DRUM LOOPS – a must-have pack of rhythmic inspiration
- LOOPMASTERS CM258 – choice picks from the soundware pros
ALSO IN THIS ISSUE
- KATE SIMKO – discusses her unique synergy of classical and electronic sounds
- FLASHMOB – the tech-house pro drops his favourite music-making tools
- VCV RACK: PART 2 – design hands-free drones from scratch
- FEEDBACK FACTORY – overload delays, filters, amp sims, synths and more
- HARMONIC FUNCTION – how to manipulate emotions with chords
- VOCODED DRUMS – Dr Beat tonalises rhythmic material for unique results
- CUMULATIVE DISTORTION – Ed:it piles up drive to design a midrange weapon
- REVIEWS – Rob Papen Go2, Togu Audio Line TAL-Mod, Antares Auto-Tune Pro, Acustica Audio Cream, oeksound Spiff, Line 6 Echo Farm 3.0 and more
Watch one of the videos from the issue below, and get all this only with CM258.
