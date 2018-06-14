CREATE UNIQUE BEATS – Computer Music issue 258 is out now!

Get this issue now

_______________________________________________________________________________

CREATE UNIQUE BEATS

Making the same old generic beats in your DAW is easy. That’s why, in this month’s CM, we’ll show you how to take common rhythmic tropes and subvert them in creative ways.

Over 18 pages and 16 tutorial videos, you’ll find out how to…

Dial in swing and groove

Understand polyrhythms and polymeters

Utilise carnatic techniques

Program unique mixed-resolution hi-hats

Synthesise kicks and snares from scratch

Perform drum dissection and transient surgery

Layer beats like a pro

Record unique percussion using everyday household objects

Create a unique beat from common presets

Design glitch percussion in two minutes

Customise drum dynamics with volume manipulation and automation

Master the use of width, lo-fi, distortion and compression on drums

And much more!

Watch one of the videos from the feature, and get the rest with CM258.

_______________________________________________________________________________

FREE PC/Mac Voice Processor: Krotos Audio Dehumaniser Lite

Transform any vocal into monsters, robots, aliens and more with this out-of-this-world software giveaway – as sold for £34 – courtesy of sound design experts Krotos Audio.

Find out more about Dehumaniser Lite on our dedicated page, and check out this mindbending standalone processor in the video below.

_______________________________________________________________________________

PRODUCER MASTERCLASS: JOE FORD

In this month’s Producer Masterclass video and eight-page feature, drum ‘n’ bass producer and Shogun Audio signee Joe Ford builds a devastating Reese bass from scratch.

Watch him synthesise a basic sound using Xfer Serum, then stack up Ableton Live devices to transform the raw signal into a face-melting monster bass.

Check out the first half of Joe’s video below, and access the full video – plus Joe’s audio and project files – with CM258.

_______________________________________________________________________________

3 FREE SAMPLE PACKS

With the August issue of Computer Music, you get THREE copyright-free sample packs to fuel your productions:

RETRO DRUM MACHINES – a brand-new exclusive pack of drum machine one-shots and loops

CM BONUS DRUM LOOPS – a must-have pack of rhythmic inspiration

LOOPMASTERS CM258 – choice picks from the soundware pros

_______________________________________________________________________________

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE

KATE SIMKO – discusses her unique synergy of classical and electronic sounds

FLASHMOB – the tech-house pro drops his favourite music-making tools

VCV RACK: PART 2 – design hands-free drones from scratch

FEEDBACK FACTORY – overload delays, filters, amp sims, synths and more

HARMONIC FUNCTION – how to manipulate emotions with chords

VOCODED DRUMS – Dr Beat tonalises rhythmic material for unique results

CUMULATIVE DISTORTION – Ed:it piles up drive to design a midrange weapon

REVIEWS – Rob Papen Go2, Togu Audio Line TAL-Mod, Antares Auto-Tune Pro, Acustica Audio Cream, oeksound Spiff, Line 6 Echo Farm 3.0 and more

Watch one of the videos from the issue below, and get all this only with CM258.

_______________________________________________________________________________

